WEATHER

High winds send scaffolding crashing through roof of West Hollywood apartments

EMBED </>More Videos

Some people in West Hollywood were evacuated Monday morning after strong winds blew heavy scaffolding through the roof of their apartments. (KABC)

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Some people in West Hollywood were evacuated Monday morning after strong winds blew heavy scaffolding through the roof of their apartments.

MORE: Cold temperatures, snow, strong winds hitting SoCal

The scaffolding came from a high-rise building that's under construction next door.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on West Fountain Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The strong winds are part of a storm that came from Canada that is also bringing rain and snow to Southern California.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherwindwind damageWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News