WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Some people in West Hollywood were evacuated Monday morning after strong winds blew heavy scaffolding through the roof of their apartments.
The scaffolding came from a high-rise building that's under construction next door.
The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on West Fountain Avenue. No injuries were reported.
The strong winds are part of a storm that came from Canada that is also bringing rain and snow to Southern California.