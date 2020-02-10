Weather

Dangerous winds knock over semi truck, wreak havoc on SoCal freeways

By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- It all happened in a matter of moments. The driver of a semi truck tried to get out through his door, but he couldn't, so he had to kick out the windshield of his flipped truck just to make it out to safety.

The wind knocked over several trucks along the 15 Freeway Monday morning.

The driver wasn't hurt, but certainly he was quite shaken.

"That was scary. I thought that was it," Ybarra said.

Jose Ybarra said he was pulled over with several other trucks and was considering waiting it out.

"I was pulled over right there and I see you guys, and I just said I'm gonna try to keep going and it rolled and that was it," he said.

The transition road from the Interstate 210 west to the 15 Freeway south was shut down for a couple hours while the truck was hauled off the side.

"Just take it very easy, very slow, and keep the rubber side down on the ground. You seen what happened to my truck and I was going slow, real slow," Ybarra said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfontanasan bernardino countywindwind damagestorm
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
Community to remember Altobelli family at memorial
Philip Rivers, Chargers agree to part ways after 16 seasons
Arkansas shooting leaves gunman dead, 2 officers hurt
SoCal forecast: Strong winds whip through region on Monday
Some Hollywood streets remain closed as Oscars cleanup begins
OC Sheriff claims rise in crime is direct result of 'sanctuary law' bill
Show More
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
MLK handwritten note about love is up for sale
Storm brings snow to SoCal mountains
Sen. Harris speaks at Black History Month celebration
More TOP STORIES News