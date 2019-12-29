Holiday travelers brace for incoming SoCal storm with potential to shut down major freeways

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5792954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 5 Freeway reopened late Friday morning, more than 36 hours after a major snowstorm on Christmas Day caused dangerous driving conditions through the Grapevine.

Another cold storm expected Sun night through Tue for #SoCal.



Main impact will once again be low elevation snow (snow levels 2000-3000 ft).



If traveling for #NewYears2020, try to travel this weekend to avoid winter driving conditions in the mountains/deserts. #cawx pic.twitter.com/UR9ixu3DHH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 27, 2019

Holiday travelers are bracing for an incoming storm that's expected to dump more rain and snow across Southern California.Many of them are still reeling from last week's storm which prompted numerous freeway closures, leaving drivers stranded in the extreme weather for hours. The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass, both major thoroughfares, were closed due to snow and dangerous icy conditions.However, the new system expected to move in Sunday night will be a little less severe, but another closure could be in the forecast. The National Weather Service is warning of potentially dangerous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.This storm, which is expected to bring about 10-12 inches of snow across mountain communities, will also drop snow at elevations as low as 2,000 feet.Melissa Morales and her mother were visiting from Florida and they say they were surprised by the bout of winter weather. Now they're hoping their plans to travel back on Tuesday aren't hampered by the new storm."I like snow but it's more fun for playing in or something, not really driving," Morales said.