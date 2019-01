#HolyFloodWatch MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER issued for certain zones (see list below). Reminder, zone boundaries changed based on recent storms. Make sure you check the map at https://t.co/zYu5c8E7Qg to find your evacuation status @CALFIRERRU @CtyLakeElsinore @RSOPIOWest pic.twitter.com/kVQvKMHH8E — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) January 31, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Stunning video shows a torrent of mud and debris roaring down a road near an elementary school in Lake Elsinore as heavy rain soaked the area Thursday.

Families living in the Holy Fire burn area in Lake Elsinore are being asked to evacuate as the latest Southern California storm moves in Thursday morning.K-rails, as well as other heavy equipment, are set up in case of any possible debris flow or mudslides that can be caused by the rain.A number of neighborhoods are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders. See the list of neighborhoods below:-Amarose-Alberhill-Glen Eden-Glen Ivy-A and B-Grace-Horsethief-A-Laguna-A-Maitri-McVicker-A-Rice-Withrow-A-Alvarado-A-Lakeside-AA care and reception center is open at Elsinore High School, located at 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar. Call (951) 940-6985 for more information.The first round of rain, which should arrive in the Inland Empire at about 10 a.m., is not expected to be the heaviest in comparison to another storm coming in over the weekend.Residents are prepared with plenty of sandbags and K-rails around their homes to prevent weather-related problems.The Holy Fire burned through about 23,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest in Orange and Riverside counties in August 2018. The flames stripped hillsides bare, leaving them less able to absorb the flow of water, and leading to an increased danger of mudslides and debris flows.