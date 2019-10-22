Weather

Hot temperatures, dry, windy conditions in store for week in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures, windy conditions and low humidity are in store for Southern California this week.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout the week with possible Red Flag Warning conditions.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 95 degrees Tuesday with hot temperatures remaining for the week.

Similar conditions are forecast in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where Tuesday's high will be 96.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire damages 6 homes in Little Mountain area of San Bernardino
Evacuations orders lifted in Palisades fire
CA's Vietnam veterans memorial honors first woman
PHOTOS: Pacific Palisades brush fire threatens hillside homes
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
Whittier mother fighting to find Air Force son a bone marrow donor
Show More
Christmas tree arrives at The Grove shopping center
2nd Sesame Place park opening in San Diego
Ransomware attack cripples San Bernardino School District's computer system
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
SoCal woman linked to synthetic marijuana poisonings
More TOP STORIES News