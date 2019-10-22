Hot temperatures, dry, windy conditions in store for week in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures, windy conditions and low humidity are in store for Southern California this week.Temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout the week with possible Red Flag Warning conditions.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 95 degrees Tuesday with hot temperatures remaining for the week.Similar conditions are forecast in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where Tuesday's high will be 96.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.