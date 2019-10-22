Hot temperatures, dry, windy conditions in store for week in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures, windy conditions and low humidity are in store for Southern California this week.
Temperatures are expected to remain warm throughout the week with possible Red Flag Warning conditions.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 95 degrees Tuesday with hot temperatures remaining for the week.
Similar conditions are forecast in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where Tuesday's high will be 96.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More