Hot temps on tap Wednesday ahead of Santa Ana winds returning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another day of hot temperatures Wednesday ahead of strong winds arriving Thursday.Most of Southern California is expected to stay warm through the rest of the week as red flag warning conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, prompting an elevated fire danger.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 90s with very warm conditions Wednesday. Winds in the area get stronger the following day.Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and Inland Empire, where it will be sunny and dry with temperatures reaching a high of 95.