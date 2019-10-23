Weather

Hot temps on tap Wednesday ahead of Santa Ana winds returning

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another day of hot temperatures Wednesday ahead of strong winds arriving Thursday.

Most of Southern California is expected to stay warm through the rest of the week as red flag warning conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, prompting an elevated fire danger.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 90s with very warm conditions Wednesday. Winds in the area get stronger the following day.

Similar conditions are expected in the valleys and Inland Empire, where it will be sunny and dry with temperatures reaching a high of 95.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rep. Katie Hill denies improper relationship with aide
Police: Man made school threat as distraction to robbery
Palisades Fire: Video shows start of blaze and man in vicinity
LAPD officer injured in Boyle Heights incident
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at Disneyland
Report of man with gun at Van Nuys bank launches LAPD response
Ontario motor officer recovering after crash on 215 in Grand Terrace
Show More
LA approves emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions
Pumpkin carving art at Descanso Gardens
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
After Alzheimer's drug shows promise, company to seek FDA approval
Tujunga residents fighting golf course development plans
More TOP STORIES News