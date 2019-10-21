Hot temperatures, windy conditions, low humidity in store for week in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hot temperatures, windy conditions and low humidity are in store for the week in Southern California.Southland temperatures are expected to be warm and windy through the Friday.Highs will reach 91 degrees in Los Angeles and Orange counties and won't see lower temperatures until Saturday.Similar conditions are forecasted in the valleys and the Inland Empire, where Monday's high temperature will be 92 degrees.The beaches can expect to see warm, clear conditions will high in the low 80s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.