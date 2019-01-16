WEATHER

How does winter weather impact the flu virus?

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the impact of winter weather on the spread of the flu virus. (Shutterstock)

As the temperatures plunge and the air gets dry, most people know to be more vigilant about the flu virus. But do you know why?

While the cold itself does not cause the flu, winter weather can strengthen the virus and provide prime conditions for it to spread, AccuWeather explains.

When a person contracts the flu, it means they've come into contact with respiratory droplets. The virus has trouble spreading through the humid air of the summer, but it can more easily move through the cold, dry winter air.

Learn more about the flu and winter weather in the video above from AccuWeather.

SEE ALSO:
How to protect yourself from the flu

How to protect yourself from the spread of the flu at Super Bowl parties

Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfluflu seasonflu preventionillnesswintercoldwinter weatheraccuweather
WEATHER
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to heavy rain, flooding
SoCal rain: Heavy downpours expected Wednesday
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Encino mudslide: 14 other homes under voluntary evacuation
More Weather
Top Stories
19-vehicle crash on SB 15 Fwy. in Cajon Pass leaves dozens injured
SoCal rain: Heavy downpours expected Wednesday
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to heavy rain, flooding
2 days of rain leads to rockslide on Malibu Canyon Road
Former Arcadia football player killed in Kabul attack
10 Fwy in Colton slowly reopening after fiery truck crash
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Show More
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Illinois police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
Woman who tried to drown baby at McDonald's enters plea
LAPD Revenge Porn: Officer ordered to stay away from detective
Baby overjoyed to hear sister's voice for 1st time
More News