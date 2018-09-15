HURRICANE FLORENCE

How Hurricane Florence stacks up against other historic storms

EMBED </>More Videos

See how slow-moving Florence, which continues to soak North Carolina, stacks up to other historic cyclones. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Slow-moving Florence has dropped record amounts of rainfall on North Carolina, and the hurricane-turned-tropical-storm isn't done yet.

The NWS Newport/Morehead City office reported 25.77 inches of rain at their Hoffman Remote Operated Weather Station on Saturday, beating the previous record by more than an inch.

In addition to the official report, an unofficial report from a weather observer said 30.59 inches of rain was recorded a mile north of Swansboro, North Carolina.

For comparison sake, Hurricane Harvey soaked parts of Texas with 51 inches of rain, Hurricane Matthew dumped 20 inches on North Carolina, Hurricane Katrina produced 15 inches of rainfall in Louisiana and Superstorm Sandy dropped a foot of rain in one Maryland town.

It's important to note that rainfall amount alone doesn't determine how significant flooding and other impacts will be; there are many factors that influence that.

Check out the video above to see how other historic storms from recent years stack up.

RELATED: Florence in photos: How the historic storm hit North Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland.

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florencehurricane matthewhurricane harveyhurricane katrinasuperstorm sandyhurricane sandyu.s. & worldhistorysevere weatherflooding
HURRICANE FLORENCE
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast for Tuesday
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Small brush fires erupt in LA, Ventura counties amid red flag warning
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower this weekend
Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood
More Weather
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 1 preview
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Show More
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
More News