Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding a hidden danger on the road

Wintry weather brings many dangers for drivers, including the treacherous and often hidden black ice.

Black ice forms when the air is at or below 32 degrees and rain is falling. The cold ground temperature causes the precipitation to freeze upon impact, creating ice. Sleet and the refreezing of snow or water can also generate black ice.

Since black ice blends in with the road, it can be extremely difficult to spot. If your car thermometer is approaching freezing, be aware that black ice could be forming.

If you hit black ice, do not hit the brakes. Lift your foot off of the accelerator and avoid overcorrecting your steering.



Here are tips from AccuWeather on how to get a car out when it's stuck in the snow.

