ACCUWEATHER

Coachella tips: How to beat the heat at the desert music festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Without taking proper precautions, Coachella attendees could be at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

INDIO, Calif. --
Coachella is one of the hottest musical festivals, figuratively and literally.

It takes place in Indio, Calif., in mid-April, when highs are usually in the middle to upper 80s but can sometimes soar into the 100s, according to AccuWeather.

Shade is often at a premium at Coachella, so attendees should be sure to drink plenty of water during the festival. Wearing a hat and sunglasses and applying sunscreen are other ways music lovers can beat the desert heat.

Without taking proper precautions, spectators could be at risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherCoachellalive musicfestivalaccuweatherIndio
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News