accuweather

How to prepare for an ice storm when there's freezing rain in the forecast

When freezing rain is in the forecast, people tend to panic, and it's easy to see why. Ice storms can snap powerlines, down trees and make roads treacherous.

Freezing rain is the main component of an ice storm and it is as it sounds: freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact with a frozen surface. If you find yourself in the path of an ice storm, here are some tips from AccuWeather to help you prepare:

  • Make sure you've got working flashlights and weather radios, which will be helpful if you lose power.
  • You'll want to let your faucets drip. Prolonged freezing temperatures can burst your home's pipes, but running a small amount of water is one way to keep that from happening.
  • For many, losing power means losing heat. If you fall into this category, have extra blankets and clothes on hand to layer up if necessary.
  • Stock up on non-perishable foods, bottled water and necessary medications.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathericeaccuweatherwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse
What is a snow squall?
Up to 100 meteors per hour during Quadrantid meteor shower
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Muscoy
Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting
LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
Man accused of pushing pedestrian under truck found incompetent
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Joe Biden
OC Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of passenger
CDC estimates 9.7 million cases of the flu this season
Show More
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Death, cult rumors surround case of 2 missing kids
DUI suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash in Claremont
High school student discovers new planet
Gunman crawls through McDonald's drive-thru window
More TOP STORIES News