accuweather

How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak tonight

The Orionid meteor shower will reach its peak this year on the night of Oct. 21 and 22.

The best time to view the shower is after midnight when the constellation Orion, where the meteors appear to originate, rises high above the horizon, according to AccuWeather.

The shower regularly produces an hourly rate of 20-25 meteors per hour. The moon will contest the shower, however, so it's important to keep your eyes away from the moon.

If you're planning on stargazing that night, be sure to dress appropriately for a cool autumn night.

The meteors from the Orionids are dust and debris left behind by Halley's Comet, a famous celestial object that visits the inner solar system once every 76 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherspacesciencemeteor
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Mercury to pass directly between Earth, sun in rare event
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palisades fire threatening hillside homes
PHOTOS: Pacific Palisades brush fire threatens hillside homes
2nd Sesame Place park opening in San Diego
SoCal woman linked to synthetic marijuana poisonings
LA County reports first flu death of the season
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
Show More
'Tupac Shakur' arrested in Tennessee
Funds raised to help SoCal woman living in rat-infested van
Long Beach offering free flu vaccinations
18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Santa Ana
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
More TOP STORIES News