Hurricane Delta 'rapidly strengthens' to Category 2 with 110 mph wind as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico

Delta is continuing to gain strength and could reach Category 4--sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph--as early as Tuesday night.
NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft reported at 8 a.m. that Hurricane Delta "continues to rapidly strengthen." Delta is located about 370 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It is moving 15 mph west-northwest.
8 AM EDT Tuesday Update: Hurricane #Delta continues to rapidly strengthen and now has maximum winds of 110 mph. Additional strengthening is expected and it is forecast to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/Xzcgj5bNtd— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 6, 2020
Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday and into the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.
The storm could then make landfall somewhere between the Texas-Louisiana border and the Florida Panhandle, potentially as a major hurricane, sometime late Friday into early Saturday.
If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.
Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.
Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.
Stay up to date on the local forecast here.