Hurricane Delta 'rapidly strengthens' to Category 2 with 110 mph wind as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Delta is strengthening quicker than expected, already reaching Category 2 with sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Delta is continuing to gain strength and could reach Category 4--sustained wind speeds of 130-156 mph--as early as Tuesday night.

NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft reported at 8 a.m. that Hurricane Delta "continues to rapidly strengthen." Delta is located about 370 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It is moving 15 mph west-northwest.



Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday and into the Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.

The storm could then make landfall somewhere between the Texas-Louisiana border and the Florida Panhandle, potentially as a major hurricane, sometime late Friday into early Saturday.

If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.

In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.

Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.

