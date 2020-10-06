Hurricane Delta becomes dangerous Category 4 storm, expected to slam beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6241899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hurricane Delta spent less than 30 minutes as a Category 3 storm Tuesday before reaching Category 4 strength.The storm is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. It now has top winds of 145 mph.Forecasters expect Delta to slam into beach resorts from Tulum to Cozumel with an extremely dangerous storm surge of up to 13 feet and even higher waves.Once it leaves Mexico, it's expected to regain Category 4 status over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the U.S. coast, where landfall around Friday would be followed by heavy rainfall across the southeastern United States.If that happens, Delta would be the first-ever hurricane named after a Greek letter to strike the U.S. mainland.In addition to Delta, post tropical cyclone Gamma is currently located at the North Yucatán Penisula.Gamma is moving slowly southwest. As the storm continues inland it will bring some periods of heavy rainfall. The storm has maximum winds of 35 miles per hour but dissipate by Wednesday.