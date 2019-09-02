Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO

The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.
Dorian made landfall in the Abaco Islands Sunday afternoon and reached maximum sustained winds reaching 185 mph with gusts up to 220 mph. The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is tied with the 1935 Labor Day storm for the strongest hurricane on record.
Bahamian fficials said they received a "tremendous" number of calls from people in flooded homes. Forecasters warned that Dorian could generate a storm surge as high as 23 feet.
WATCH: Bahamas resident shows, describes conditions as Dorian pounds island nation
Police Chief Samuel Butler urged people to remain calm and share their GPS coordinates, but he said rescue crews had to wait until weather conditions improved.
By midday Monday, the storm's top sustained winds fell slightly to 155 mph. It was crawling along Grand Bahama Island at just 1 mph.
The water reached roofs and the tops of palm trees. One woman filmed water lapping at the stairs of her home's second floor.
The storm continues to crawl across the islands at 1 mph until it's expected to curve along the U.S. coast early Tuesday.
The Bahamas archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods that have wooden homes in low-lying areas.
Forecasters said Dorian was likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. The system is expected to spin 40 to 50 miles off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west.
WATCH: What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.