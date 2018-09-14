WEATHER

Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from Jacksonville, North Carolina hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Jacksonville, North Carolina Deputy City Manager Ron Massey describes evacuating a hotel during Hurricane Florence.

A North Carolina city says about 70 people have been rescued from a hotel whose structural integrity is being threatened by Hurricane Florence.

The city of Jacksonville's statement says people have been moved to the city's public safety center as officials work to find a more permanent shelter.

Officials found a basketball-sized hole in the hotel wall and other life-threatening damage, with some cinder blocks crumbling and parts of the roof collapsing.

None of the people rescued were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical weatherhurricane florencehurricaneu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
Southern California weather forecast Friday
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
More Weather
Top Stories
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
Boyle Heights community protest rent increases, gentrification
CSUN students protest over requirement order on diversity studies
Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections
Ventura music teacher arrested on child porn charges
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
Eric McCormack of 'Will & Grace' gets Hollywood star
Show More
Change in trash vendors causes pile-up in Maywood
Tupac Shakur died 22 years ago today
CSUN student in court on rape charges
Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child molestation
$10K reward offered to find missing Palmdale man
More News