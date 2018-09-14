HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricane Florence: 70 evacuated from Jacksonville, North Carolina hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Jacksonville, North Carolina Deputy City Manager Ron Massey describes evacuating a hotel during Hurricane Florence.

A North Carolina city says about 70 people have been rescued from a hotel whose structural integrity is being threatened by Hurricane Florence.

The city of Jacksonville's statement says people have been moved to the city's public safety center as officials work to find a more permanent shelter.

Officials found a basketball-sized hole in the hotel wall and other life-threatening damage, with some cinder blocks crumbling and parts of the roof collapsing.

None of the people rescued were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertropical weatherhurricane florencehurricaneu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Hurricane Florence by the numbers
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence impacts around North Carolina
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Big rig overturns, jackknifes on 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park
Fire erupts at luxury home on Rockingham Avenue in Brentwood
Paul Manafort to plead guilty in special counsel probe
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in West Covina
'Hoodrat Snacks' will deliver Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Topo Chico to your home
Boyle Heights community protest rent increases, gentrification
CSUN students protest over requirement order on diversity studies
Show More
Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast
Santa Ana police raid cyber cafe suspected of gang connections
Ventura music teacher arrested on child porn charges
Bakersfield shootings: Rampage suspect believed wife was cheating, documents show
Eric McCormack of 'Will & Grace' gets Hollywood star
More News