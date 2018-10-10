HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael damage: See the monster storm's aftermath in Panama City, Florida

After Michael passed, a TV crew encountered downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and broken windows in Panama City. (WFTV)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. --
Powerful Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its destructive march inland across the Southeast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years and at least one death was reported during its passage.

After the storm passed, a WFTV news crew toured the damage in Panama City. The crew encountered downed trees and power lines, damaged buildings and broken windows. Travel through Panama City with the news crew in the video above.

In Mexico Beach, Fla., one resident said all that remained from one nearby home was a sea of debris floating in the floodwaters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
