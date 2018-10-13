HURRICANE MICHAEL

Hurricane Michael blamed for at least 17 deaths: Remembering the victims

EMBED </>More Videos

FEMA officials gave an update Friday on the conditions in Florida and elsewhere following the historically powerful Hurricane Michael. (HanoverFireEMS1/Twitter|Amber Radney via AP)

Hurricane Michael has come and gone, but for many in its destructive path, life will never be the same.

The storm has been blamed for at least 17 deaths as of Saturday morning, but FEMA officials warn that the death toll may climb. Here is what we know so far about those who were killed.

FLORIDA

Some victims have not yet been identified. Among them are four people in Gadsden County, Florida. A sheriff's office spokesperson, who did not release any other information, confirmed the deaths were related to the storm.

One victim was found in the rubble of Mexico Beach, according to Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban, leader of a search-and-rescue unit that entered the devastated community.

Three additional storm-related deaths were reported in Jackson County, Florida. One man in Alford died after being struck by a tree, Jackson County EMA Director Rodney Andreasen said, but the exact circumstances surrounding those fatalities is not immediately clear.

GEORGIA

Sarah Radney

Sarah Radney, 11, died of massive blunt force trauma after she was hit in the head by flying debris, Seminole County coroner Chad Smith said on Thursday. AP reports that a carport was picked up by the storm's strong winds and dropped through the roof of a home, and one of the legs struck Sarah in the head.

Sarah had been staying at her grandparents' house with one of her siblings while on a weeklong fall break from school, AP reports.

The youngest of four until her father remarried and had two more daughters, Sarah loved being around her big family and made everything more fun, Roy and Amber Radney said in phone interviews with The Associated Press on Thursday.

"We couldn't ever get her to spend the night nowhere because she always wanted to be home with her family," Roy Radney said. "She was 11 years old, but she liked to have fun like a 5-year-old."

Sarah's grandmother was injured in the freak accident.

NORTH CAROLINA

Unidentified victim

A 38-year-old man died when a tree fell on his car while he was driving, the director of Iredell County Fire Services/Emergency Management said. The accident took place on Old Mocksville Highway in Iredell County.

VIRGINIA

Lieutenant Brad Clark

Brad Clark, a lieutenant with Hanover County Fire-EMS was killed in the line of duty responding to the storm, Virginia State Police confirmed. While stopped at a crash scene, a fire engine was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Clark died at the scene, and three others sustained serious injuries and were transported for medical care.
James E. King Jr.

James E. King Jr., 45, died after his vehicle was swept away in a flash flood, Virginia State Police confirmed.

Unidentified victims

There were three storm-related deaths in Virginia overnight Thursday, ABC News confirmed. No additional details were available.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanechild deathstorm damagehurricane michaelfloridau.s. & world
HURRICANE MICHAEL
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 13
Tyndall AFB suffers "catastrophic damage" from Hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael: Florida Panhandle hit with 'Unimaginable destruction'
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
More hurricane michael
WEATHER
SoCal hit with heavy rains, lightning
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 13
Hurricane Michael: Florida Panhandle hit with 'Unimaginable destruction'
More Weather
Top Stories
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
Big rig crash, fuel spill prompt closure of WB 101 in NoHo
SoCal hit with heavy rains, lightning
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 2 preview
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in NorCal
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot soars to $654M
Remains of 3 people found at burned Littlerock home, officials say
Show More
Dodgers fall to Brewers 6-5 in Game 1 of the NLCS
LA County Sheriff McDonnell, opponent Villanueva sound off ahead of Election Day
Uber, Lyft to offer free or discounted rides during Election Day
Student with autism bullied at Lancaster school
Firefighters containing 50-acre fire north of CSU San Bernardino
More News