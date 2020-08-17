Weather

See incredible video of lighting strikes across San Francisco Bay Area

Stunning shots of lightning strikes were captured on video around the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend.
By and
SAN FRANCISCO -- Mother Nature put on quite a display! ABC7's sister station KGO captured some amazing shots of the lightning show around the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend

As you can see in the video player above, some of the clips were slowed down so you can see the bolts.

Record-breaking heat wave continues to grip SoCal this week, extends Flex Alert
Hot conditions are expected to continue this week in Southern California, raising concern of potential power outages as the state electrical grid struggles to meet demand.


Many people around the region were woken up by the thunder and are staying up to watch the lightning.

This rare thunderstorm came as the Bay Area continues to experience intense, record-breaking heat -- similar to the scorching conditions in Southern California. Rolling power outages are impacting hundreds of thousands across the state.

Lightning strikes started Saturday in San Luis Obispo, moving up overnight. There's moisture associated with this, not just dry lightning.

VIDEO: Rare thunderstorms hit Bay Area, with lightning filling the sky amid heat wave
This best-of video shows lightning streaking across the skies around the Bay Area.



According to CAL FIRE, there were many fires sparked by lightning strikes. And the storm caused power outages as well.

At one point early Sunday morning, more than 200 lightning strikes occurred in less than 30 minutes across the Bay Area. Winds close to 50 miles per hour were seen as storms rolled through.

SoCal forecast: Sizzling heat wave continues

State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday as heat wave brings threat of rolling blackouts
A heat wave was gripping Southern California, but some people were still outdoors dining at restaurants.



5 Lightning myths debunked
Lightning facts to stay safe during a storm.



Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises
More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises.

