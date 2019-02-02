WEATHER

It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow

EMBED </>More Videos

It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. --
Members of Punxsutawney Phil's inner circle revealed spring is coming early.

Handlers for Pennsylvania's most famous prognosticating groundhog say he didn't see his shadow when the sun rose Saturday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathergroundhog dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Brunt of storm expected early Saturday morning
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas ahead of major storm
Voluntary evacuations ordered for Holy Fire areas ahead of big storm
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
More Weather
Top Stories
Brunt of storm expected early Saturday morning
High-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Huntington Park
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas ahead of major storm
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Pasadena therapist suspected of sexually assaulting 2 clients
Voluntary evacuations ordered for Holy Fire areas ahead of big storm
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
Gardena students take part in tailgate party for Rams
Show More
Hollywood Hills residents prepare for intense rain
LAPD employee charged with murders of wife, teen son
Hollywood intersection closed due to suspicious package
Cuba meteor: Reports of meteorite falling in town in western Cuba
Space Mountain reopens after man climbs off during ride
More News