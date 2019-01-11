WEATHER

This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

On Friday the Grand Canyon celebrates 111 years as a national monument.

The history of efforts to conserve the Grand Canyon pre-date even the creation of the National Park Service. The canyon was given Forest Reserve status in the 1890s. Then on Jan. 11, 1908, came the "first real measure of protection from uncontrolled development," according to the National Park Service. On that day, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the land a national monument.

On a visit to the canyon in 1903, Roosevelt had marveled at its grandeur and stressed the need to preserve it.

"The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison-beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world," he said. "Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness."

It officially became a National Park in 1919, three years after NPS was established. Today the vast canyon is one of the most visited parks in the National Park system, with about 5 million visitors a year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherGrand CanyontravelhistoryThis Day In History
Related
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
WEATHER
Several days of rain coming to Southern California
Intense dust storm turns sky blood-red: VIDEO
ABC7 viewers share photos of Tuesday's spectacular SoCal sunset
PCH could stay closed until Tuesday after mudslides
More Weather
Top Stories
Man arrested in sexual assault of woman at Santa Ana bus stop
LAPD headquarters evacuated after suspicious package found
Rams, Chargers prepared for big playoff matchups
Body found in lanes on 405 in Orange County
CA disaster funds could be diverted to Trump wall
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pacoima
UTLA's planned strike can begin Monday, judge rules
Police: Wis. teen missing since parents' double murder, found alive
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed by car near downtown LA
Family of missing man Matthew Weaver asks for public's help
Trump moves closer to emergency declaration
Kids tune 'Baby Shark' hits Billboard Top 40
VIDEO: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
More News