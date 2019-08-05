July equaled if not surpassed the hottest month in recorded history, World Meteorological Organization says

If you thought last month was hot, you were right.The World Meteorological Organization says the month of July at least equaled if not surpassed the hottest month in recorded history.The previous hottest month, July 2016, occurred during one of the strongest El Niño's ever. The natural phenomenon warms up the ocean and the globe, changing rainfall and temperature patterns.The period from 2015 to 2019 is on track to be the five hottest years on record.