WEATHER

Katy Perry surprises Montecito mudslide survivors at charity event

EMBED </>More Videos

A benefit for mudslide victims in Montecito raised $2 million. Katy Perry sang and dedicated her performance to the survivors. (KEYT/ABC)

Last month, 14-year-old Lauren Cantin was pulled from the mudslides in Montecito. On Sunday, she performed onstage at a benefit for those impacted, along with surprise guest Katy Perry.

More than $2 million was raised at the Kick Ash Bash in Summerland, California, KEYT reports. The proceeds will benefit survivors as well as first responders, including providing counseling and non-budgeted equipment.

Cantin, whose father was among the 21 killed and whose brother is still missing, performed "God Bless America." She was also reunited with firefighter Andy Rupp, who helped save her.

"That was kind of the highlight and the great moment for us because there was so much tragedy going on," Rupp said. "Great to see her again and know that we helped out getting her here."

Perry performed for free, as did the other singers, which included Katharine McPhee and Kenny Loggins, according to KEYT. The American Idol host sang some of her biggest hits such as "Roar" and "Firework," which she dedicated to survivors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudslidekaty perrycelebritycharityThomas Fire
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News