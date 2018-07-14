WEATHER

King tides may cause coastal flooding at Orange County beaches

King tides, the highest tides of the year, may cause coastal flooding in low-lying areas in Orange County. (KABC)

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
King tides, the highest tides of the year, may cause coastal flooding in low-lying areas in Orange County.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for possible flooding Saturday night in Newport Beach, Sunset Beach and Seal Beach.

On Wednesday, the high tide flooded the area near the Seal Beach Pier. Some witnesses and residents said it looked like a small lake.

The high tide isn't expected to happen until around 11 p.m.

Lifeguards in the area said they would keep an eye out because of the increased chance of flooding.
