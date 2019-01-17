La Tuna Canyon Road reopens after rocks, debris shut it down overnight

LA TUNA CANYON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A stretch of busy La Tuna Canyon Road reopened early Thursday morning after rocks and debris flow shut down the roadway overnight.
Los Angeles Fire Department officials were called to the 8300 block of La Tuna Canyon Road over reported debris flow around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The area was shut down remained closed overnight in anticipation of more problems that could be caused by more rainfall on the way.
La Tuna Canyon Road in Sun Valley is shut down tonight due to a rock and mudslide. Crews working to clear it but fear more earth may come down in heavy rains overnight. We're live at 11 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Tq3mzJrp2i— Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) January 17, 2019
The area has dealt with similar issues in the past. The La Tuna Fire started about 2 miles away back in 2017, and every time there's a decent amount of rain, some of the hillsides come down.
Crews cleared the roadways and hoped for the best but preparing for the worst in the morning.
The shutdown stretched from the 210 Freeway to the north, back to Sunland Boulevard to the south.