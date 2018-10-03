LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --Preparations for possible mudflows continued near a recent burn area in Lake Elsinore on Wednesday as a storm made its way into the Southland.
Voluntary evacuation warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon for neighborhoods in Lake Elsinore and Temescal Valley, not far from where the Holy Fire burned 23,136 acres in the Cleveland National Forest in August.
"It was scary to watch. I didn't think I was going to come back to my house," a Lake Elsinore resident said of the massive brush fire, which was allegedly ignited as arson incident near Holy Jim and Trabuco canyons.
#HolyFloodWatch - Evacuation Warning (Voluntary) issued for several zones in Temescal Valley and Lake Elsinore areas (see list below). Find out more info here: https://t.co/zYu5c8mwYI @CALFIRERRU @RSO @CtyLakeElsinore pic.twitter.com/mTBpRzB1KE— RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) October 2, 2018
"We got lucky in that regard but now you're going through this," the homeowner said, referring to the threat of catastrophic flooding. "It's crazy."
Evacuation centers have been opened at Elsinore High School in Wildomar, 21800 Canyon Drive; and Santiago High School in Corona, 1395 E. Foothill Parkway.
A storm cell is expected to move through Orange County and into southwest Riverside County late Wednesday afternoon, bringing isolated thunderstorms amid winds of 10 to 15 mph.