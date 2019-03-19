accuweather

March full moon, first day of spring coincide for last supermoon of 2019

EMBED <>More Videos

Find out how to see the next supermoon and other astronomy events in March 2019.

Skywatchers are getting a big and bright way to celebrate spring: a supermoon will appear just hours after the vernal equinox.

RELATED: What is a supermoon?
EMBED More News Videos

Ever wonder what actually makes a moon "super?" AccuWeather has the answer.



On Wednesday, the official start of spring is at exactly 5:58 p.m. ET, while the moon will become full at 9:43 p.m. ET, according to AccuWeather.

SEE ALSO: March 2019 astronomy events

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth. This means it appears bigger and brighter than usual.

Supermoon enthusiasts have been spoiled recently, as this is the third one we've seen this year. It will be the last one until February 2020.

Super blood wolf moon 2019: Photos and videos of the lunar eclipse from around the world
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather shares close-up footage of the lunar eclipse.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathermoonstarspaceaccuweatherscience
ACCUWEATHER
What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
What is an earthquake? What happens when the ground starts to shake
How to see the supermoon and other March astronomy events
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
TOP STORIES
Stolen car slams into 24-hour gym in La Mirada; ex-member arrested
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Hacienda Heights murder: Mother booked in girl's death
Eyewitness This: Free college tuition proposal, Coachella bus, 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Barstow teacher accused of having sex with student
Distressed man dangles from crane for 3 hours in Koreatown
Show More
Watch first full 'Toy Story 4' trailer
Grand Terrace roller rink owner gunned down inside business
Tom Hatten, legendary TV personality, dies at 92
South LA gas tanker explosion raises safety questions
Occidental trustee resigns after blackface yearbook photo resurfaces
More TOP STORIES News