Weather

Latest SoCal storm bringing more rain, snow Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new storm system is rolling into Southern California Sunday overnight into Monday, bringing a fresh round of rain and snow.

The rain and snow will continue on and off all week.

After Sunday-Monday's storm, which is the second of the current series, Tuesday will be fairly clear.

Then a heavier system moves in Wednesday, bringing 3-5 inches of rain to valleys and the Inland Empire and 1-2 feet of snow to the mountains by the time it wraps up Friday.

Monday's storm will include thunderstorms, winds of 20-30 mph and a high of 57 degrees in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see rain Sunday evening and Monday with a high of 54 and strong winds.

