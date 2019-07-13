u.s. & world

Levees overtopped as Tropical Storm Barry soaks Louisiana

MYRTLE GROVE, La. -- High water overtopped a handful of back levees in Louisiana's Plaquemines Parish on Saturday as Tropical Storm Barry moved ashore.

Footage from local television station WVUE showed water spilling over a levee in Myrtle Grove, a community about 25 miles south of New Orleans.

There were also overtopped levees in Jefferson Lake and Point Celeste, WVUE reported, citing Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Flooding threatened to close Highway 23, a main artery out of lower Plaquemines Parish, Nungesser said.

There were no reports of high water rescues as of early Saturday afternoon.

VIDEO: Tree crushes car as Barry approaches Louisiana
EMBED More News Videos

A large tree crushed a car in a Louisiana parking lot Saturday morning as Hurricane Barry approached the Gulf Coast.



Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday that none of the main levees on the Mississippi River in the state have failed or been breached so far because of Tropical Storm Barry.

But he warned at a news conference on Saturday that the storm is just beginning and the state faces significant threats in the days ahead.

Briefly considered a hurricane, Barry made landfall in Louisiana Saturday afternoon and weakened to a tropical storm. The storm's center was located about 5 miles northeast of Intracoastal City, and about 30 miles south-southwest of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 70 mph.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianafloodingtropical stormu.s. & worldsevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Octopus emerges from shell, surprising fisherman in Japan
Couple ties the knot as Barry approaches Gulf Coast
Tree crushes car as Hurricane Barry approaches Louisiana
Target teacher discount starts Saturday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
45 people displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in OC fire
Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
VIDEO: Moments leading up to 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting that killed teen
Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Pepper grower awarded $23.3 million in Sriracha lawsuit
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
Show More
L.A. leaders launch preparedness program in wake of recent quakes
Man given green light to sue Charlie Beck over police confrontation
Parents file complaint against LAUSD over disclosure of funding
Angels throw no-hitter in 1st home game since Skaggs' death
Time for fried food and thrill rides at the O.C. Fair
More TOP STORIES News