SoCal forecast: Light rain possible Sunday ahead of major storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chances of drizzle are possible across parts of Southern California Sunday ahead of a major storm system moving into the region Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect morning fog followed by showers in the evening Sunday with a high of 63.

Clouds will start building in once again Sunday afternoon, bringing another chance of rain on Monday.

The Valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 62 on Sunday.

