SoCal forecast: Light rain possible Sunday ahead of major storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chances of drizzle are possible across parts of Southern California Sunday ahead of a major storm system moving into the region Monday.Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect morning fog followed by showers in the evening Sunday with a high of 63.Clouds will start building in once again Sunday afternoon, bringing another chance of rain on Monday.The Valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 62 on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.