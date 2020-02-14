SoCal forecast: Light rain possible Sunday ahead of major storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chances of drizzle are possible across parts of Southern California Sunday ahead of a major storm system moving into the region Monday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect morning fog followed by showers in the evening Sunday with a high of 63.
Clouds will start building in once again Sunday afternoon, bringing another chance of rain on Monday.
The Valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 62 on Sunday.
