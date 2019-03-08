Weather

Light snow blankets parts of 5 Freeway over Grapevine

EMBED <>More Videos

Snow has blanketed the Grapevine, where the California Highway Patrol is monitoring conditions on the 5 Freeway on Friday.

By
GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Light snow has blanketed the Grapevine, where the California Highway Patrol is monitoring conditions on the 5 Freeway on Friday.

There has been a mix of light snow and rain in the area during the early morning hours. Low clouds and windy conditions may cause visibility problems.

At about 3:30 a.m., road conditions were good. Travelers were moving at appropriate speeds. Over the next few hours, however, conditions worsened slightly.

There is no indication the 5 Freeway is going to be closed as a result of the winter weather. Caltrans plows are out and appear prepared for more snow.

Just weeks ago, the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine was closed due to ice and freezing conditions, causing some vehicles to get stuck.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheri 5snowwintertraffic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
California Legislature's legal bills for sexual misconduct investigations topped $1.8 million
SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Azusa PD investigating dead newborn found in dumpster
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Vigil held for girl found dead on Hacienda Heights trail
Wally, cat rescued from cinder block wall, up for adoption
Show More
California seeing more retail robbers from out-of-state
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
Lancaster mother pleads for missing daughter to return home
'Trebek effect' brings hope to many fighting pancreatic cancer
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
More TOP STORIES News