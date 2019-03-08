Light snow blankets parts of 5 Freeway over Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Light snow has blanketed the Grapevine, where the California Highway Patrol is monitoring conditions on the 5 Freeway on Friday.
There has been a mix of light snow and rain in the area during the early morning hours. Low clouds and windy conditions may cause visibility problems.
At about 3:30 a.m., road conditions were good. Travelers were moving at appropriate speeds. Over the next few hours, however, conditions worsened slightly.
There is no indication the 5 Freeway is going to be closed as a result of the winter weather. Caltrans plows are out and appear prepared for more snow.
Just weeks ago, the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine was closed due to ice and freezing conditions, causing some vehicles to get stuck.
