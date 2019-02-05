WEATHER

Southern California seeing 4th in series of storms move through region Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tuesday will see another storm move through the region, but much lighter rain is expected amid cold temperatures.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The fourth in a series of winter storms is moving across Southern California Tuesday, bringing lighter scattered showers and cold temperatures.

In the mountains, however, snow levels are expected to drop to around 3,000 feet, causing a potentially dangerous situation for motorists on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine.

A winter storm warning in scheduled to remain in effect for the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will continue to see showers and get possibly half an inch of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

As for the valleys and Inland Empire, temps will be cooler in the low 50s and about three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall in those areas.

The beach communities will also see rain throughout the day with western swells creating 3-6 foot suf.

Mountain areas will see snow at elevations as low as 3,000 feet and as much as 5-10 inches in elevations above 6,000.

Deserts will be cold with highs in the mid-40s and rain showers throughout the day. There will also be chances for snow in the area at elevations around 4,000 feet.

Tuesday's storm isn't expected to be as strong and most of the system will clear out by Wednesday. But toward the end of the week, another system will move in though it won't be strong.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
PCH reopens near Ventura County line after strong storm
Evacuation orders lifted for Trabuco Creek residents in OC
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
More Weather
Top Stories
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
OC plane crash: What we know about NTSB investigation
BRRR! Mammoth sees nearly 7 feet of new snow
Pilot killed in Yorba Linda plane crash identified
Military exercise causes scare in DTLA
Man gets 60 years for impregnating 11-year-old in Texas
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Show More
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
'Ghost' in NC college student's closet turns out to be man wearing her clothes
Heavy rains cause damage to 4 Hollywood Hills homes
Costumes from 2019 Oscar-nominated movies on display in LA museum
Torrance herbalist faces prison time over death of child with diabetes
More News