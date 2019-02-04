WEATHER

Southern California will see 1 more storm move through region on Tuesday

Tuesday will see another storm move through the region, but much lighter rain is expected amid cold temperatures.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As one storm moves out of Southern California, another one is on tap for Tuesday with lighter showers and cold temperatures.

Some light, scattered showers are expected. In the mountains, though, the snow elevation will drop to around 3,000 feet, causing a dangerous situation for the Grapevine.

A winter storm warning in scheduled to remain in effect for the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will continue to see showers and get possibly half an inch of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

As for the valleys and Inland Empire, temps will be cooler in the low 50s and about three-quarters of an inch of rain could fall in those areas.

The beach communities will also see rain throughout the day with western swells creating 3-6 foot suf.

Mountain areas will see snow at elevations as low as 3,000 feet and as much as 5-10 inches in elevations above 6,000.

Deserts will be cold with highs in the mid-40s and rain showers throughout the day. There will also be chances for snow in the area at elevations around 4,000 feet.

Tuesday's storm isn't expected to be as strong and most of the system will clear out by Wednesday. But toward the end of the week, another system will move in though it won't be strong.

