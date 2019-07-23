Lightning prompts temporary closure of L.A. County beaches

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County beaches were temporarily shut down Tuesday morning because of lightning strikes, lifeguard officials said.AIR7 HD flew over Will Rogers State Beach, where lifeguards were clearing people off the sand.Beaches from Torrance to Malibu were initially shut down, but lifeguard officials said beaches were reopened from Torrance to Manhattan. About 20 minutes later, all beaches were reopened.Beachgoers were advised to seek shelter until the storm passes. Parts of SoCal could see thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.