Lightning strikes parts of SoCal amid drizzly conditions

By and ABC7.com staff
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Lightning is striking parts of Southern California on Monday, as scattered showers and even hail drops into the region.

Video captured lightning in the La Canada Flintridge area, where there were heavy isolated downpours at about 4:30 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the storms over Los Angeles County will continue to produce significant lightning and heavy downpours.



A flood advisory was issued through 6 p.m. for heavy rain, and ponding water on roadways.

Along with the lightning came some hail. ABC7's Michelle Tuzee captured a scene in La Canada Flintridge as the tiny, icy pellets dropped down from the sky.

The wet weather caused some trouble on the roads as well. Rain made the streets slick, causing numerous accidents across the area. The slippery conditions were especially strong along the foothills and the 210 Freeway. Many residents said it was a wild afternoon of weather.

"There was all this wind, and my husband called from La Canada saying it was pouring rain there, and it eventually came here," said Arcadia resident Cheryl Tarsala.

In the mountains, the rain turned to snow. Fresh powder fell on the Angeles National Forest.

The cool temperatures and scattered showers will continue throughout the night and several days this week.
