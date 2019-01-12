WEATHER

Lingering showers from Southern California storm expected through Saturday afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Lingering showers are expected in parts of the Southland through Saturday afternoon. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The remnants of a winter storm are expected to soak parts of the Southland through Saturday afternoon.

While the system was strongest overnight and had mostly cleared out of Los Angeles and Orange Counties by mid-morning, other areas of Southern California continue to see lingering showers.

The rain is expected to fall on and off throughout the weekend, likely leaving a break on Sunday.

A second storm system may also drop some rain throughout next week, starting Monday and lasting through possibly Friday.

Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, may get up to 3/4 of an inch of rain with partly cloudy skies. Expect highs to be around the upper 50s to low 60s.

Beach communities should get morning showers with highs in the low 60s. Expect waves of 3-6 feet.

Mountain areas will see about 3-5 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet, with temperatures reaching only 36 degrees.

Deserts will be partly cloudy with a high of 49 and morning rain.

Another storm system is expected as early as Monday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Storms spark mudslide concerns for burn areas
Caltrans, mountain residents prepare for back-to-back winter storms
3.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area
Jan. 11, 1908: Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
More Weather
Top Stories
6-vehicle crash closes all NB lanes on 101 in Hollywood Hills
LA TEACHERS STRIKE: UTLA rejects LAUSD's revised offer
Partial shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of its roughly 6,000 workers
Storms spark mudslide concerns for burn areas
New details emerge of Davis police officer's ambush murder
HI-TAPO app broadcasts police encounters to friends, family
Women's rights group flies R. Kelly banner over Sony offices
Show More
Pedestrian fatally struck by tour bus near USC prompts investigation
OC sheriff's deputies arrest man linked to 2 rape cold cases
911 call reveals when woman who was in vegetative state gives birth
Armed man leads bizarre stop-and-go chase in South LA
National Weather Service in LA tracking storms without pay
More News