The remnants of a winter storm are expected to soak parts of the Southland through Saturday afternoon.While the system was strongest overnight and had mostly cleared out of Los Angeles and Orange Counties by mid-morning, other areas of Southern California continue to see lingering showers.The rain is expected to fall on and off throughout the weekend, likely leaving a break on Sunday.A second storm system may also drop some rain throughout next week, starting Monday and lasting through possibly Friday.Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, may get up to 3/4 of an inch of rain with partly cloudy skies. Expect highs to be around the upper 50s to low 60s.Beach communities should get morning showers with highs in the low 60s. Expect waves of 3-6 feet.Mountain areas will see about 3-5 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet, with temperatures reaching only 36 degrees.Deserts will be partly cloudy with a high of 49 and morning rain.Another storm system is expected as early as Monday.