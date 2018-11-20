LOS ANGELES (KABC) --As Los Angeles and Ventura county residents begin to recover from the devastating Woolsey Fire, they now have to prepare for the possibility of mudslides as a rain system moves in.
In preparation for the storm, which is expected to come sometime Wednesday evening and last until late Thursday morning, agencies have set up free sandbag distribution centers.
Here is a list of the centers:
Los Angeles County
Fire Station 65
4206 Cornell Road
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Fire Station 67
25801 Piuma Road
Calabasas, CA 91302
Fire Station 68
24130 Calabasas Road
Calabasas, CA 91302
Fire Station 69
401 South Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga, CA 90290
Fire Station 70
3970 Carbon Canyon Road
Malibu, CA 90265
Fire Station 71
28722 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA 90265
Fire Station 72
1832 Decker Road
Malibu, CA 90265
Fire Station 89
29575 Canwood St.
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
Fire Station 99
32550 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA 90265
Fire Station 125
5215 Las Virgenes Road
Calabasas, CA 91302
Fire Station 144
31981 Foxfield Dr.
Westlake Village, CA 91361
Lifeguard Headquarters
2600 The Strand
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Ventura County
Fire Station 31
151 Duesenberg Dr.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Fire Station 33
33 Lake Sherwood Dr.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Fire Station 34
555 E. Avenida De Los Arboles
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Fire Station 36
855 Deerhill Road
Oak Park, CA 91377
Fire Station 37
2010 Upper Ranch Road
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Fire Station 56
11855 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA 90265