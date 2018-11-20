WOOLSEY FIRE

LIST: Sandbag distribution centers in Los Angeles, Ventura counties

A sign for free sandbags is posted on a vehicle as people gather up the items to prepare for rains that could cause mudslides in the Woolsey Fire burn area. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As Los Angeles and Ventura county residents begin to recover from the devastating Woolsey Fire, they now have to prepare for the possibility of mudslides as a rain system moves in.

In preparation for the storm, which is expected to come sometime Wednesday evening and last until late Thursday morning, agencies have set up free sandbag distribution centers.

Here is a list of the centers:

Los Angeles County

Fire Station 65
4206 Cornell Road
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Fire Station 67
25801 Piuma Road
Calabasas, CA 91302

Fire Station 68
24130 Calabasas Road
Calabasas, CA 91302

Fire Station 69
401 South Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga, CA 90290

Fire Station 70
3970 Carbon Canyon Road
Malibu, CA 90265

Fire Station 71
28722 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA 90265

Fire Station 72
1832 Decker Road
Malibu, CA 90265

Fire Station 89
29575 Canwood St.
Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Fire Station 99
32550 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA 90265

Fire Station 125
5215 Las Virgenes Road
Calabasas, CA 91302

Fire Station 144
31981 Foxfield Dr.
Westlake Village, CA 91361

Lifeguard Headquarters
2600 The Strand
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Ventura County

Fire Station 31
151 Duesenberg Dr.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Fire Station 33
33 Lake Sherwood Dr.
Thousand Oaks, CA 91361

Fire Station 34
555 E. Avenida De Los Arboles
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Fire Station 36
855 Deerhill Road
Oak Park, CA 91377

Fire Station 37
2010 Upper Ranch Road
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Fire Station 56
11855 Pacific Coast Highway
Malibu, CA 90265
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbrush firewildfirewinter stormmudsliderainWoolsey FireLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
VIDEO: LAFD pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs from Woolsey Fire
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
How wildfires create threat for flooding, mudflows
What is a nor'easter?
More Weather
Top Stories
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Residents affected by Woolsey Fire prepare for rain
Flower vendor sues Riverside County Sheriff's Department after arrest
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Mourning 3 innocent victims
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
Thousands set to turn out for turkey giveaway in South LA
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
VIDEO: LAFD pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs from Woolsey Fire
Show More
Rams outgun Chiefs in wild MNF shootout
VIDEO: Kitten trapped between two walls rescued in DTLA
Actress files restraining order against Michael Avenatti
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
At least 1 dead after vehicle falls off roadway above Azusa
More News