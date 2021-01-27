WATCH LIVE: Doppler radar for Los Angeles and across Southern California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Track the winter storm heading towards Southern California with our live doppler radar. A winter storm watch is in effect until Friday at 3 p.m. as this system may bring 2-4 inches of rain to some communities and more than 10 inches of snow to the mountains.
