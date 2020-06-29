accuweather

Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July

The Fourth of July celebration doesn't stop with fireworks this year! Look to the sky to catch a glimpse of a lunar eclipse that will slightly darken the moon.

In a lunar eclipse, the moon passes through Earth's shadow. It will enter the fainter penumbra region of the shadow.

This eclipse will be entirely visible on July 4-5 through much of the Americas, though some northwestern areas of the United States and Canada will only be able to see the eclipse at moonrise. Those in much of Africa and parts of Western Europe can catch a glimpse of the eclipse at moonset.

The eclipse will not be visible in Asia, Eastern Europe, northeastern Africa or the northernmost parts of North America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather4th of julyaccuweatherjuly fourthmooneclipseu.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
June 20 marks first day of summer 2020
Is it safe to go swimming during the coronavirus pandemic?
Strawberry Moon: Best time to catch June's full moon
Tips for having a safe picnic that complies with social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in NoHo
WATCH LIVE: Golden State Killer suspect expected to plead guilty
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
LA task force seeks to arrest looters who hit stores during protests
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home
$2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Show More
Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
COVID-19 vaccine may not get us herd immunity we need, Fauci says
Mexico City reopening some businesses despite COVID-19 surge
Gov. Gavin Newsom orders bars to close in LA County
VIDEO: People crowd together at Houston nightclub as COVID-19 cases spike
More TOP STORIES News