Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits near Concord, felt across Bay Area

The quake was centered in Concord and hit at 11:18 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the earthquake was centered under Todos Santos Plaza, near the intersection of Willow Pass Road in Concord.
#earthquake under Todos Santos Plaza in #Concord near intersection of Willow Pass Rd & Concord Ave.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 14, 2021
Magnitude 3.8 can create minor damage near epicenter. pic.twitter.com/S6ZqpwuHZZ
He says a 3.8 quake can cause minor damage near the epicenter.
On the USGS scale, this quake is considered "minor to light," with more than 10,000 earthquakes like this happening per year.
"Minor" to almost "Light" #earthquake centered under #Concord.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 14, 2021
Did you feel it? pic.twitter.com/zvqnTUi63g
