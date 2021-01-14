earthquake

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits near Concord, felt across Bay Area

CONCORD, Calif. -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit near Concord Thursday morning and was felt across the Bay Area from Antioch to Daly City.

The quake was centered in Concord and hit at 11:18 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the earthquake was centered under Todos Santos Plaza, near the intersection of Willow Pass Road in Concord.



He says a 3.8 quake can cause minor damage near the epicenter.

On the USGS scale, this quake is considered "minor to light," with more than 10,000 earthquakes like this happening per year.


