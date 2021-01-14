Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits near Concord, felt across Bay Area

#earthquake under Todos Santos Plaza in #Concord near intersection of Willow Pass Rd & Concord Ave.

Magnitude 3.8 can create minor damage near epicenter. pic.twitter.com/S6ZqpwuHZZ — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 14, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3121139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

CONCORD, Calif. -- A magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit near Concord Thursday morning and was felt across the Bay Area from Antioch to Daly City.The quake was centered in Concord and hit at 11:18 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.According to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco, the earthquake was centered under Todos Santos Plaza, near the intersection of Willow Pass Road in Concord.He says a 3.8 quake can cause minor damage near the epicenter.On the USGS scale, this quake is considered "minor to light," with more than 10,000 earthquakes like this happening per year.