Eureka earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off Northern California coast

EUREKA, Calif. -- A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Eureka Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck off the Northern California coast at about 7:59 pm.

It was a shallow earthquake, with a depth of about a mile, meaning people could really feel the shaking in the nearby coastal cities.

Light to moderate shaking was reported as far from the area as San Francisco, Marin County and even some parts of the East Bay.




There were no immediate reports of damage due to the earthquake.
