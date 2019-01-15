Malibu residents prepping for more storms, mudslides

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Malibu residents are preparing for more rain and potential mudslides as a series of storms continues to hit Southern California this week.
Evacuations have already been ordered for properties adjacent to steep hillsides, which are most at risk for mudslides and debris flows.
And schools in Malibu have been closed as a precaution.
The Malibu area was hit hard by the Woolsey Fire in November, leaving hillsides bare and less able to absorb the flow of water during a storm.
At one mobile home park in the area, some people are choosing to evacuate, while others are staying.
"I'm just hoping there's not going to be any slides and I can just come back home," said Malibu resident Robyn Moruzzi. "But if there are, I'm prepared to walk."
The recent storms have already caused a muddy mess on major roads. Pacific Coast Highway was shut down for hours Monday following a mudslide. There was still some cleanup underway on Decker Canyon Road early Tuesday.
A mandatory evacuation order went into effect Tuesday morning in these communities:
Corral Canyon / El Nido
Escondido / Old Chimney
Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon
Malibu West / Trancas Canyon
Malibou Lake
All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets
Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park and Restaurant
Two evacuation centers for Malibu residents opened Tuesday: the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center (27040 Malibu Hills Road, Calabasas); and Santa Monica High School (601 Pico Blvd.).