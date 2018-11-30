WEATHER

Mandatory evacuation orders lifted for Holy Fire burn area as fears of mudflows subside

All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted for the Holy Fire burn area in Orange and Riverside counties as a lingering fall storm tapered off throughout the Southland.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted for the Holy Fire burn area in Orange and Riverside counties on Friday morning as a lingering fall storm tapered off throughout the Southland.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department rescinded mandatory orders for residents of Trabuco Creek, along with the voluntary evacuation of Rose Canyon and the Mystic Oaks and El North areas. Trabuco Canyon Road was also reopened.

In Riverside County, residents of Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A were allowed to return to their homes.

The storm brought a mix of mud, water, and debris from Lake Elsinore to north Glen Ivy but no major damage was reported overnight. The worst of the mudslides appeared to be emanating from Rice Canyon, but a channel built behind several homes on Dale Court appeared to keep the mud away from the area's properties.

The Holy Fire ripped through the area in August in a blaze that charred nearly 23,000 acres.

