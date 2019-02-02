LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --Several areas of the Holy Fire burn scar in Lake Elsinore are under mandatory evacuation orders as a major storm has begun to douse the Southland on Saturday.
Riverside County officials stated the following areas were under the mandatory orders:
-Amorose
-Alberhill
-Glen Eden
-Glen Ivy A and B
-Grace
-Horsethief A
-Laguna A
-Maitri
-McVicker A
-Rice
-Withrow A
Areas under voluntary evacuation orders are:
-Alvarado A
-Lakeside A
The large storm should move into the Southland starting Friday night, hitting Santa Barbara and Ventura counties first. It then moved deeper into the region Saturday morning and is expected to get stronger as the day progresses.
Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in many areas on Saturday.
On Thursday, the first of the series of storms prompted mandatory evacuation orders for the Lake Elsinore area, but they were later canceled as the storm's intensity dwindled.
Still, K-rails and other heavy equipment were set up in preparation for the possibly debris and mudflows that could happen because of the strong rains.
A care and reception center at Elsinore High School, 21800 Canyon Dr. in Wildomar, has been set up. You may also call (951) 940-6985 for more information.
The Holy Fire burned through about 23,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest in Orange and Riverside counties in August 2018. The flames stripped hillsides bare, leaving them less able to absorb the flow of water and leading to an increased danger of mudslides and debris flows.