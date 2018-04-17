WEATHER

Massive tree lands on parked cars in South LA amid strong winds

A major South Los Angeles Street was impassable on Tuesday after a large tree collapsed on top of several cars during strong wind gusts the night before. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A major South Los Angeles Street was impassable on Tuesday after a large tree collapsed on top of several cars during strong wind gusts the night before.

The winds, which reached 40 mph at nearby Los Angeles International Airport, is likely what brought down the massive tree on 73rd Street, near Hoover Street.

The tree landed on two cars, but didn't damage any of the homes on the street.

"When the winds started, it was 'whoosh whoosh,' then all of a sudden you heard 'bang.' I sent the kids out to look and (we saw) the tree," said Mary Cleveland, who lives nearby.

Neighbors said kids play in the area all the time during the day, but the tree, thankfully, fell around 8 p.m.

Cleveland has lived in the area for three years and believes the city could do more to check on the condition of the older trees on her block.

The road was later reopened around midday Tuesday, though cleanup efforts continued.
