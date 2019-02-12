WEATHER

Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Tourists visiting the Hawaiian Islands expecting endless sunshine were treated to snow instead. (KGO-TV)

MAUI --
There's snow in Hawaii, on the highest peak of the island of Maui.

But visitors will have to enjoy it from down below. The summit area of Haleakala National Park is closed because of "extreme winter conditions."

Park officials said Tuesday that snow, ice, fallen trees and rocks are making the area dangerous.

Superintendent Natalie Gates encourages people to view the snowcapped mountain from afar.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Birchard says there's still a hint of snow Tuesday. He says more is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

There's a winter storm watch for Haleakala and the Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Snowfall lower down at a Maui park caused a traffic jam over the weekend from people wanting to see unusual Hawaii weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormsevere weathermountainswinter weatheru.s. & worldHawaii
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Mammoth Mountain will be open until 4th of July
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Freezing temps cause hundreds to become stranded on Mount Baldy
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News