Memorial Day weekend brings snow to SoCal mountains

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- It's Memorial Day weekend - and there's still snow falling in the mountains of Southern California.The unusual winter-like conditions were delighting skiers and ski resorts in the San Bernardino mountain areas. Although it's not the latest snow has ever fallen in the area, regular visitors and most residents aren't used to these conditions at this time of year."I don't believe I've ever experienced it before," said Fontana resident John Wilcoxson. "I don't believe I've ever seen it."Angela Jacob says she was delighted."I love it!" she said. "I do love it. I think it's fantastic. Just love it!""The heat is right around the corner and you know we're going to have a long hot summer. Longer. It's probably going to last until October," she added.But not everyone was welcoming the conditions. Some hikers were hoping to enjoy the holiday weekend with warmer conditions."It's 'deathy' out there," said one hiker who stopped briefly in Wrightwood. "That's the only way I can describe it. It's hypothermic conditions out there. It was just snow and wind all of a sudden, like when it was supposed to be 20 percent. I had to get off the trail for safety reasons."He and some other hikers have been going along the Pacific Crest trail for two months. The trail is more than 2,600 miles from Mexico to Canada. Wrightwood is popular stopover.Much of the snow appeared to be wet and packable - perfect for making snowmen and snowballs.Drivers are urged to use caution and put chains on when driving on mountain roads.More snow is expected to fall on Monday at higher elevations.