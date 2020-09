EMBED >More News Videos A dramatic "fire tornado" was captured on video inside the perimeter of an unrelenting brush fire that has grown to 10,500 acres near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest.

Though Southern California is no stranger to wildfires, one natural phenomena that can occur amid the smoke and flames can still be an usual sight."Fire tornados" can seem slightly apocalyptic but ABC7 meteorologist Dallas Raines took the time to explain how those weather systems form.The key: hot air generated by the fires themselves.